Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $87.28 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.