Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MEDNAX by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after buying an additional 1,763,875 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after buying an additional 530,388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of MD opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.