Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 86,310 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1,449.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,310 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,985 shares of company stock worth $3,778,826 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

