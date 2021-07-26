Gravity (GZRO) Trading Down 59.9% Over Last Week

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 64.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a total market cap of $51,575.52 and approximately $341.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 59.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00111526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,153.09 or 0.99953371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

