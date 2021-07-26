GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Position Lowered by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,881,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $10.64 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

