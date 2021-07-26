Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $386,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TechTarget by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,531 shares of company stock worth $4,604,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.05 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.