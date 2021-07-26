Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 5,244 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.