Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 12,175 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 8.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.