Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $398,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,386,064,000 after purchasing an additional 104,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,447,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,261,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $73.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

