Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,620 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $166.90 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

