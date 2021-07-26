Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of GDDFF opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

