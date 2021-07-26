good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of GDNP opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$228.65 million and a P/E ratio of -18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08. good natured Products has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.98.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

