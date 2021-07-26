good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of GDNP opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$228.65 million and a P/E ratio of -18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08. good natured Products has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.98.
good natured Products Company Profile
