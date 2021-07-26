Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 449,961 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 71.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 449,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

NETGEAR stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,831 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

