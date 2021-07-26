Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Cimpress worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 6.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of CMPR opened at $118.76 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

