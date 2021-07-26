Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,120 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Transocean worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,448,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Transocean by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,847 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.58 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

