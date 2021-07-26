Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $989.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

