Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 691 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $119,344,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $62,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,362.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after buying an additional 422,947 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 735.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,492,000 after buying an additional 369,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $154.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.56, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

