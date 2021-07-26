Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of CNMD opened at $133.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.49.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

