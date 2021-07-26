Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $28,420,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $15,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.60. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.41.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

