Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $801,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,636 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,654,000 after buying an additional 56,139 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

