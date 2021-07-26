Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 2,336 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $82.18 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.