Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Albany International were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Albany International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Albany International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIN opened at $81.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.85.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

