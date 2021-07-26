Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 304 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SAP by 29.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $138.77 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.