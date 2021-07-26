GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

