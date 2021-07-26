Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75,904 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Glaukos worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 566.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.92 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.