Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.34. The company had a trading volume of 79,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,723. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $259.94 and a one year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

