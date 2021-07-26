Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 184.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.05. 368,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,786,176. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

