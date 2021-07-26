Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 18,647 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.69. 81,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,208,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $230.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

