Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given a $96.89 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.45.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $97.58 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.75.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

