Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given a $96.89 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.45.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $97.58 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.75.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

