Gillson Capital LP Takes $929,000 Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of SDACU stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

