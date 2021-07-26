Gillson Capital LP Purchases New Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $49.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APAM. cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

