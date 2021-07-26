Gillson Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 186,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000.

DHBCU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

