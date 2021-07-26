Gillson Capital LP Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 375,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in PayPal by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in PayPal by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $309.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.08 and a 52 week high of $309.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

