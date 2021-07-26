Gillson Capital LP Makes New Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

NASDAQ:ACQRU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

