Gillson Capital LP Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.62% of Ouster at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

