Gillson Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE WPF opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

