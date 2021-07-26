GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $716.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 650,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

