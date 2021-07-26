Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at AlphaValue

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNGBY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GNGBY opened at $41.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

