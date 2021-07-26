Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,494 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

