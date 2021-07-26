Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 906 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 867,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 53,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 64,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $32,337.47. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,341.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.78. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 17.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.