Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of First Community worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 28.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.70 on Monday. First Community Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

