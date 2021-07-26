Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 357 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.49 million, a PE ratio of 380.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.