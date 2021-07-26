Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 31,344 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

