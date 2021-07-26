Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.45.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gentex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Gentex by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

