Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Gentex by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.45.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

