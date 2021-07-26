Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.58.

GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $6,167,460.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,096. The firm has a market cap of $766.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

