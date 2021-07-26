GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. GDS has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

