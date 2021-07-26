Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.84

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.84 and last traded at $154.17, with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.13.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.40. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

