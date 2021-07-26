Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA downgraded Gaotu Techedu from an underperform rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Gaotu Techedu presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.06.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

NYSE:GOTU opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $897.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.