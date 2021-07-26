Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.18

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 12800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

GAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 25.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

